Father facing murder charge following daughter’s death

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his two-month-old daughter died, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department said the case began Jan. 22, when Dezlyianna Lopez-Jose was found unresponsive in a home in the 500 block of West Thurber Road.
Dezlyianna had multiple brain bleeds and rib fractures, according to the TPD.
Her father, 22-year-old Dustin Jose, was then arrested on three counts of child abuse.
The TPD said Jose was watching his daughter while Dezlyianna's mother was at work.
Dezlyianna died at a local hospital on Jan. 26.
Jose was then charged with murder on Thursday, Jan. 31.
