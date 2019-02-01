Father facing murder charge following daughter’s death

Dustin Jose is facing a murder charge in the death of his young daughter.
By Tucson News Now | January 31, 2019 at 5:32 PM MST - Updated January 31 at 5:37 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his two-month-old daughter died, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said the case began Jan. 22, when Dezlyianna Lopez-Jose was found unresponsive in a home in the 500 block of West Thurber Road.

Dezlyianna had multiple brain bleeds and rib fractures, according to the TPD.

Her father, 22-year-old Dustin Jose, was then arrested on three counts of child abuse.

The TPD said Jose was watching his daughter while Dezlyianna's mother was at work.

Dezlyianna died at a local hospital on Jan. 26.

Jose was then charged with murder on Thursday, Jan. 31.

