Fire claims mobile home south of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from Rural-Metro Fire Department were called to a residential fire south of Tucson early on Friday morning, Feb. 1.
According to information from Rural-Metro, the fire was in an unoccupied mobile home in the area of South Old Nogales Highway and East Summit Street.
The call came at about 1 a.m. and it took fire crews about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
