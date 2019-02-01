FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances continue through the weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Rain to start off your Friday with a quick dry stretch through Saturday before more significant rain moves Saturday night through Sunday.
FRIDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Clouds increase through the day. Highs around 70 degrees. 30% chance for overnight rain.
SUNDAY: 70% chance of rain, with most in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.