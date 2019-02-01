Former youth care worker receives 19 years in sexual abuse case

MESA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A former youth care worker at the Southwest Key facility in Phoenix, Levian D. Pacheco, will serve 19 years in prison and will have a lifetime of supervised release.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, the sentence was handed down on Jan. 14 by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan.
Pachecho had been convicted by a federal jury on seven counts of abusive sexual contact with a ward and three counts of sexual abuse of a ward. The maximum sentence for these charges is 15 years on the sexual abuse of a ward and two years for abusive sexual contact with a ward, according to the news release. The judge ordered that several of Pachecho’s counts run consecutively.
It was brought to light at his trial that Pachecho had sexually abused several teenage boys, from Aug. 2016 to July 2017 at the Casa Kokopelli Southwest Key Facility in Mesa. According to the release the youths were held in official detention at these facilities pending possible deportation.
Pachecho had been employed as a youth care worker at the facility and was in charge of supervising the minors.
He was convicted of sexually abusing seven victims, several on more than one occasion. According to the release Pachecho’s sentence was increased due to the fact that he exposed some of his victims to the HIV viru
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.