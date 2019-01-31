Friday is National Wear Red Day for heart disease awareness

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, is asking you to “wear red and give” to support its Go Red for Women movement on National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 1.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, encourages you to show your support by wearing red and giving to help raise awareness and save lives from heart disease.
Here are ways you can support of women’s health:
· Wear red to raise awareness about heart disease – the leading cause of death in women
· Make a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org or at your local CVS Pharmacy, Feb. 3- 23
· Take action for your heart health. To help women better understand their risk for heart disease, CVS Health is offering no cost heart health screenings every Thursday in February, including Valentine’s Day, at CVS MinuteClinics nationwide
· Join the conversation by using #WearRedAndGive on social media
For more information on the Go Red for Women movement and National Wear Red Day, please visit www.goredforwomen.org.
