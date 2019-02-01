Humane Society of Southern Arizona February Pet of the Day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Looking for a 'fur’ever friend to share Valentine’s Day with? Check out these adorable furballs available for adoption and get a little extra love.
FEB. 1 - COLETTE
“I am a 4-year-old girl who was only brought to the shelter because my owner was being deployed. I am sweet and calm and would do best with a calm family. Come by HSSA Main Campus to meet me today!” Colette (845297)
Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit Colette at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
