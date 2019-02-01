Keeping hearts beating to a beat!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In response to SB 1137, a bill that made CPR Training required in the state, students at Sunnyside High School are learning life-saving skills.
On Thursday, Sunnyside students learned how to administer CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver; something they can apply outside of the classroom.
“Anytime, anywhere, someone could pass out from choking. You could save a life and it’s very simple to learn,” said Paris Benitz, a junior at Sunnyside HS who is already CPR certified. Benitz achieved this while in the Emergency Medical Services class at the high school that is meant to prepare students who want to pursue a career in the medical field.
Benitz is just one of the many students with certification that helped teach other seniors. It's a method the staff thinks has a greater impact.
“Kids are the best teachers of kids. When we can get a kid to help guide the class or guide a student it’s going to be a huge difference,” said Assistant Principal Matthew Craft.
And the popular song that often is associated with CPR training - “Stayin' Alive” by the Bee Gees. It is still the main method in teaching how to perform the proper amount of chest compressions. Another song that works? “Baby Shark.”
“We always push to make sure our kids are best prepared for their life after high school. We know they are going out into the community and are going to be active in the community. This stuff may come up and CPR training might be a huge part of it,” said Craft.
Craft said the students took the training seriously, even if it was a bit challenging for some. Overall, staff said they are glad they can give their students a skill to take with them when they leave.
