Marana Police looking for possible porch pirate

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Marana Police are looking for a man who they believe has stolen a package belonging to a Marana resident. A camera outside the resident’s home captured what looks to be a porch pirate stealing a delivered package.
According to the footage, the package was delivered to the home at 11:41 a.m. The suspect vehicle described as a 2005 black Nissan Maxima with tinted windows and two people inside approached the home by parking in the front of the house on the street. One suspect gets out of the vehicle, walks up to the home, notices the camera and takes the package away. The camera captures the suspects waiting inside the vehicle before speeding off.
If anyone has any information on the suspect or the vehicle in the photos, please contact Marana Police Department at (520) 382-2000.
