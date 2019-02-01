Massive trash heap near River, Oracle could be on the move

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A massive pile of trash and debris just feet away from a major Tucson intersection could be on the move; but neighbors say it won’t solve the problem.
"This is a little something else," said a 20-year resident of a neighborhood on the northwest corner of Oracle and River road. He did not wish to be identified. "I don't enjoy living near a trash dump. It is a complete eyesore."
The wash and areas adjacent to Oracle road are littered with trash, drug paraphernalia and weapons.
“A few months ago I ran in to a gentleman out here shooting up,” said the resident. “People used to walk their dogs through this wash behind our neighborhood. Not anymore, the people back here are not as friendly as they used to be.”
The area is a popular homeless corridor.
"This is a health department issue as well. They are going to the bathroom somewhere."
“Wow, I’m talking about how bad it is and I didn’t realize it was this bad,” said Tyler Yahraes, manager of Tucson T-Shirt, a custom apparel store nearby, while he watched a video of the mess. He says it has been difficult to figure out who is responsible for cleaning it up.
“It’s always a ‘ask him, talk to him, go back to this guy, not my department’ kind of conversation,” he said.
KOLD News 13 has learned the land is privately owned and the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality had issued the owners a citation to clean up the property within 30 days on Jan. 3. If they do not comply, the county has the option to eventually file to sue the landowners; a process that would take months.
The county is optimistic the landowners will begin clean up shortly. There are future plans to develop an assisted-living facility on the property. However, those who work and live nearby say until the property is developed, the trash and drug use issues will continue.
