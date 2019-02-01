Paramedic with Tucson ties aboard downed plane in Alaska

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - One of three people aboard a plane that crashed off the coast of Alaska was a flight paramedic who used to live in Tucson.
43-year-old Margaret Langston was identified by Guardian Flight, the operator of the air ambulance, as one of three crew members based in Juneau who were aboard the doomed flight.
According to a report in the Anchorage Daily News, the Beechcraft King Air 200 turboprop took off from Anchorage on Tuesday, Jan. 29, for a flight of about 600 miles to the village of Kake. Read the entire report HERE.
Guardian confirmed that wreckage found in the area of the plane’s last known location belonged to the missing aircraft.
The Coast Guard suspended its search on Thursday, Jan. 31.
A former co-worker of Langston’s said she used to work for the Northwest Fire District.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.