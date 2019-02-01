Virginia governor apologizes for appearing in yearbook photo that shows people in blackface, KKK robe

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to address a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 31. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
February 1, 2019 at 3:40 PM MST - Updated February 1 at 4:25 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam appologized Friday for appearing in a photo that’s “racist and offensive.”

The picture was from a yearbook page featuring Northam. It shows two people in what appears to be blackface and a KKK robe.

Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive. I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment. I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor
The governor didn’t say which person in the photo he was.

The picture first surfaced after being posted to Twitter by a right-wing blog.

Northam was targeted by conservatives earlier in the week over comments made regarding a bill that would have lessened restrictions on third-trimester abortions.

Republican leaders in the General Assembly called the picture “deeply disturbing." In a statement, House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment (R-James City), House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shanandoah) and Senate Rules Committe Chairman Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said. “This is a deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation by the governor.”

Northam’s office has not responded to a request for comment.

