Pinal Co. asking for public’s help after an attempted abduction

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A woman in Pinal County was nearly abducted and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.
According to PCSO the attempted abduction happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 as a woman was jogging in the Johnson Ranch community in San Tan Valley. The woman noticed a vehicle following her as she jogged.
The jogger told PCSO that the driver made inappropriate comments and noises at her, and when she reached the intersection of Maravilla Drive and Indigo Sky Boulevard the driver opened the vehicle door and grabbed her arm, he attempted to pull her into the car.
She was able to get away, but the vehicle continued to follow her, with the man continuing to tell her to get in the vehicle. According to the woman he took off as soon as he realized that she was calling 911 for help. She was treated and released for minor injuries to her wrist.
The driver is described as a white male in his mid-30s with brown hair and scruffy facial hair, wearing a light colored or white shirt; his vehicle is possibly a Toyota Tacoma, gray in color, the year of the vehicle is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.
