Reservations open Friday for Havasupai, Havasu Falls 2019 season

Arizona campers get ready - reservations for popular camping spots Havasupai and Havasu Falls (February to November) begin on Friday, Feb. 1.
The first step is to create an account, it will help reduce stress on Friday and allow you to get that reservation for 2019 a little faster. If you already have an account, just log in before 8 a.m. to get ready, as soon as 8 a.m. comes the page will refresh and the ‘Make 2019 Campground Reservation’ button will be activated and you can proceed.
This step can be bypassed if you already have an account, just sign in by 8 a.m. on Friday to the following site HavasupaiReservations.com. There will be no phone reservations for 2019, according to the site. Those who do call to make reservations will be told to make them online.
Camping is 'camp wherever you want' as the campgrounds run for over a mile on both sides of Havasu Creek between Havasu Falls and Mooney Fall in the Grand Canyon. There are no designated or assigned camping sites, just set up anywhere within the campground area and be respectful of the land and other campers.
Prices for reservations (3 nights/4 days) are as follows (and include all necessary permits, fees and taxes):
- $100 per person per weekday night
- $125 per person per weekend night (Friday/Saturday/Sunday nights)
- ALL campground reservations are 3 Nights/4 Days.
All reservations are paid in full at the time the reservation is made and are non-refundable, non-transferable, and non-changeable. Reselling of reservations (in whole or in part) is strictly prohibited. Trip/travel insurance is thus highly recommended.
According to the Havasupai Reservations website ALL visits to Havasupai and Havasu Falls require a reservation, before arriving.
There is only one name on the reservation - and that reservation is only valid if the person named on the reservation is present at the Tourist Check-in Office in the Village of Supai (on the way to the campground) with photo ID - otherwise the reservation is NOT valid and will NOT be honored.
Discounts for Native Americans are processed upon check-in with a valid reservation and identification.
