Saguaro National Park February Program Schedule

Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23 9:45 a.m. The Plants Tell All Walk: 2 hours, 1 1/2 miles - Plants are the foundation of the web of life. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Plant survival, insects and spiders, birds and mammals -- nothing is off limits for discussion on this discovery trek through the desert. For this moderate walk, closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required.