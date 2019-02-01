Strangers come together to honor veteran at funeral, after weather strands family in Ohio

MARANA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, a new family was formed at the Marana Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Navy Veteran Howard Noble Eagan passed away at the age of 84 on Dec. 12, 2018. His family had plans to make the trip out for his funeral, but winter storms kept them trapped in Ohio.
So they made a plea, and asked the public to attend so their father would not be alone.
Their hope became a reality. Dozens of people, veterans, and active duty military came to show their support for someone they never even met.
Matthew Mayes, a retired Navy vet, said he heard about the funeral on the news Thursday night. He’s a part of a retired group of vets who decided immediately that they would attend. Mayes was even volunteered by a friend to be the pallbearer for Eagan’s ceremony.
"If a Navy person needs help, we help. If a Marine Corps needs help, we help. It’s more than just Navy or Marine Corps or Army. We kind of all come together," said Mayes.
And even though Eagan’s immediate family could not be there, his new family wanted to let them know that their father was well taken care of.
“We just want to let himself [Eagan] know that we’ll send him off right. And that his family knows that regardless if they’re here or not, his other family is still here. We’re always going to be here during the hard times,” said Patrick Roberts, retired Air Force, who also attended today.
Friday’s ceremony was also a time for active duty members to not only reflect on how strong the bond is within the military, but also in Tucson’s community.
“We have a really great community. Tucson is really supportive of the military so when something like this happens, somebody doesn’t have family, there isn’t anybody around, the community tends to step up pretty well. It doesn’t matter if we know that person or not. Military is family and that’s the most important thing,” said Combat Nurse Alissa Van Dyke.
A man who once dropped everything for his country was shown that same respect.
