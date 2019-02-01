Tucson man going to Superbowl 53 for free thanks to NFL player

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It’s any football fans dream to go to the Superbowl. Tickets aren’t cheap and you definitely can’t buy them the day of so it’s not an easy event to attend, but one local Tucson man doesn’t have to worry about any of those logistics because he is going to Superbowl 53 and, the cherry on top- he’s going all expenses paid. That man is Jameson Lopez.
“I was like what I was like no way are you serious. It was just so surreal,” he says of the call he got, inviting him to the Superbowl.
Lopez comes from humble beginnings, growing up poor in the Yuma and Phoenix areas.
“As kids we grew below the poverty line, you know me and my sisters did,” he explains.
He and his family are a part of the Quechan tribe and he says that their Native American heritage is incredibly important to him. In fact, he says it’s the main thing that led him to what he’s doing now- working as an assistant professor at the University of Arizona teaching statistics. But, before he became a professor Lopez served our country in the Army in Operation New Dawn.
“The reason I went into the military is because I had both my grandfathers were in WWII, I had nine uncles in Vietnam, my cousins were Iraq/Afghanistan veterans," Lopez says. "To me that’s what it was, to go into the military, was just like kinda a tradition from our family.”
After continuing the family tradition of service to the country Lopez came home and got his PhD from the University of Arizona. He also became a Tillman scholar through the Pat Tillman Foundation. All of that led him to meet Larry Fitzgerald earlier this year when he was asked to come shoot a commercial with him for the Tillman Foundation. Lopez says the two got to talking about their moms and they hit it off, but he did not at all expect what would come next.
“In December I got a call from the Tillman Foundation and they were on speakerphone, and it was a group of them and they said hey we just wanna ask you would you be interested in going to the Superbowl, Larry wants you to be his guest,” Lopez notes of his Superbowl 53 invite.
As you would expect Lopez answer was a hard yes.
Friday he and his father are heading to Superbowl 53 all exspenses paid thanks to the Tillman Foundation, Larry Fitzgerald, and USAA. Lopez will be honored on Saturday night for his service in the military and Sunday he and his dad will be watching the big game.
At the end of it all though, even with a memorable experience like this on his hands, Lopez says that more than anything he just wants to serve his people.
“For me it’s never been about getting recognition, it’s always just been about serving my community.”
