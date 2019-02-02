City of Tucson Veterans Affairs Committee hosts annual 4 Chaplains Memorial Service

The four Chaplains gave their lives during World War II on board the U.S.A.T. Dorchester shortly after midnight on February 3, 1943. As the ship was sinking, having been hit by a torpedo from U-223, these four men gave out all the life jackets and helped the troops into life rafts. They gave up their own life jackets to four who did not have one and then gathered themselves together and kneeled in prayer on the deck as the ship sank.