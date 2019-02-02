Colorado has Roadrunners’ number

The Eagles are 5-2 this season against Tucson

Trevor Cheek (39) and the Tucson Roadrunners have lost three games in a row for just the second time this season.
February 1, 2019 at 10:53 PM MST - Updated February 1 at 10:53 PM

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson is on a rare losing streak in the American Hockey League after a 3-1 loss Friday night at Tucson Arena in the first of a two-game weekend series with Colorado.

Mark Alt’s 6th goal of the season 1:15 into the third period broke a 1-1 tie.

Colorado (21-17-3-1) opened the scoring with a first period tally but with time winding down in the second, a Cam Dineen backhand attempt was redirected by Adam Helewka to tie the game.

The goal was Helewka’s 13th of the season, leading the team.

Colorado goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 31-of-32 in the winning effort while Adin Hill allowed the two goals on 29 shots.

The Roadrunners (23-14-3-1) sit in third place in the Pacific Division now six points behind first place San Jose.

Same two teams go at it again on Saturday night at 7:05. The Eagles have won five of the seven meetings this season between the two teams.

David Kelly contributed to this story