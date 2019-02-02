FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day coming up on Sunday!

By Lisa Villegas | February 1, 2019 at 6:05 PM MST - Updated February 1 at 6:57 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Most of the widespread rain will take place Sunday morning, but after that I’m tracking more rain chances in the 7 day forecast including a second First Alert Action Day on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s. A 30% chance for showers.

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY (SUNDAY): Cloudy skies and a 70% chance for moderate rain. Breezy at times and cooler with highs in the lower-60s.

MONDAY: A 30% chance for rain. Highs in the lower-60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and a 10% chance for rain. Daytime highs will continue to be below average in the lower-60s.

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY (WEDNESDAY): A 50% chance for rain. Highs in the upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Highs will climb to the lower-60s under partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-60s.

