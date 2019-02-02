Hawaii based company terminates contract with Dolphinaris after 4th dolphin dies

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Dolpin Quest, a Hawaii based company is terminating their contract with Dolphinaris in Scottsdale after a fourth dolphin died, according to an AZ Family article.
The company is the one that loaned the dolphins to Dolphinaris back in 2016. Officials released a statement that read in part:
“The Dolphin Quest team is heartbroken over the loss of our beloved Kai, a 22-year-old male dolphin, who died Thursday while in the care of Dolphinaris Arizona. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time pending the results of a post-mortem analysis.”
According to the article, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which regulates the attraction, is aware of the dolphin's death and is working on the next steps.
Kai is the fourth dolphin to have died at the facility in the last year and a half.
Read the full AZ Family article here.
