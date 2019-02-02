Mountain View H.S. Special Olympics Basketball Team earns Bronze at Special Olympics USA games

MARANA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District Governing Board recognized Mountain View High School’s Special Olympics Basketball Team for their exceptional Bronze medal victory at the National Games for Special Olympics Unified Sports.
The Special Olympics USA games, held in Seattle, Washington, summer 2018, lasted eight days and were filmed by ESPN.
Unified Sports provides students of all ability levels to practice and compete in multiple sports where they play as equals; showcasing true diversity, acceptance, and sportsmanship.
Mountain View High School’s Team Unify has continued to expand with students participating in basketball, track, cheerleading, bowling, badminton, and floorball. This outstanding program has led to the extension of friendships beyond athletics and the classroom.
