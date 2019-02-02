New blacksmith school opens in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - If it's made of steel or iron, chances are someone out there took their time to carefully craft it.
A new blacksmith school founded by three Tucsonans wants to help people learn how to craft metal. The school not only teaches you about blacksmithing, but also the science behind it all.
A place where playing with fire is okay, as long as you know what's happening. The teachers at Desert Metal Craft want everyone to understand why they're performing the tasks involved.
"I don't like the answer of this is how you do it. I'm never satisfied with this answer," said Elizabeth Cameron, one of the owners.
It's why Cameron, Rich Greenwood and Pete Brown started Desert Metal Craft with one goal in mind.
"Improve the knowledge of this craft that's sort of starting to get forgotten. Kids are always on their cellphones or computer games," said Cameron.
As teachers at Pima Community College, they decided to take their skills here to teach anyone who may be willing to learn. That included Michael Seronge, a grad student at the University of Arizona, but a bladesmith in his spare time.
“I’ve worked with steel a lot but I’ve never seen it made. It’s exciting to see the raw side of it,” he said.
He spent part of his day chopping up charcoal to make steel.
"I don't know how much I love chopping charcoal. But the final product is going to be rad," Seronge said.
A hands-on learning experience is what DMC wants people like Seronge to have at their campus -- now that their school is officially open.
Their grand opening was Saturday, Feb. 2.
"I was able to put off some homework to come out and do this today - I definitely want to be involved where I can."
The school offers several classes for anyone between the ages of 7 to 70.
More information can be found here: https://www.desertmetalcraft.org/
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.