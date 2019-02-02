Oro Valley asking residents to ‘Show Us Some Love!’

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - TripAdvisor recently released its list of “15 Ridiculously Romantic Weekend Getaways in Arizona” and Oro Valley made the list.
Now OV Mayor Joe Winfield is asking residents to express their feelings about what makes the town such a romantic place - is it the food, scenic views, the people or something else!
Residents are asked to send in 100 words on why they think OV is a romantic place. The winner will receive a date-night prize package that includes dinner, worth more than $200 just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Rules are as follows:
100 word maximum
Must be an Oro Valley resident. One entry per resident. Entry must include full name, email address (if applicable), home address and phone number (personal information will only be used to confirm residency and notify winner)
Entries must be received by close of business (5 p.m.) on February 8, 2019
Must be 18+ to enter
Submit letters via email at contest@orovalleyaz.gov or by regular mail:
Town of Oro Valley
Attn: Show Us Some Love! Contest
11000 N. La Cañada Drive
Oro Valley AZ 85737
Entries that exceed 100 words or are not received by deadline will not be considered. Entries will be judged by Town of Oro Valley employees; two couples who have been married 28 years and 19 years respectively. Participants agree to have their name and entry published on social media. Winner will be notified approximately Feb. 13, 2019.
