Pedestrian has life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle that happened late Thursday night.
According to TPD the pedestrian, a man, had been running across the road near Craycroft and Broadway when he was hit by a vehicle.
He was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
No further information was immediately available.
