Town of Marana now accepting nominations for Community Awards

MARANA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Town of Marana is now accepting nominations for the Youth Legacy Award and Branding Iron Awards.
Both awards are presented to distinguished residents and businesses for their service in the community. Recipients will be invited to accept their awards at the annual Marana State of the Town luncheon held on April 18 at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain.
Nominations can be submitted at http://www.maranaaz.gov/maranaawards.
YOUTH LEGACY AWARD - was created the Youth Legacy Award in order to acknowledge youth in the community who make Marana a better place for everyone. Recipients of this award benefit others in the community through acts supporting:
- Heart: promoting a healthy and supportive environment for youth;
- Body: Fulfilling essential needs such as food, shelter, and safety; or
- Mind: Creating educational opportunities enriching young minds.
The person submitting the nomination cannot nominate himself/herself. Past award recipients are not eligible. The submissions may be awarded in memoriam.
BRANDING IRON AWARDS - are awarded to those who have made a “mark” on the community. Past recipients include former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, former Mayor Ora Mae Harn, Wheeler & Charlene Abbett, and Sargent Aerospace & Defense.
- One in the Individual category (includes an individual resident or non-resident who works in Marana).
- One in the Organization category (includes civic groups, non-profits, and private businesses)
The person submitting the nomination cannot nominate himself/herself. Past award recipients are not eligible. The submission may be awarded in memoriam.
