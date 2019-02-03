Attempted robbery at Sahuarita Wells Fargo

SAHUARITA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - 35-year-old Keven Smith from Green Valley was booked at the Pima County Jail on Saturday after police say he attempted to rob a Wells Fargo in Sahuarita.
Sahuarita Police responded to a disturbance call from Wells Fargo Bank located on 18590 S. Nogales Highway on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Keven Smith, who was reported possibly under the influence of drugs, had entered the bank demanding money and would not allow others to leave. He fought aggressively and assaulted two police officers while being taken into custody.
Two officers sustained minor injuries and Smith was charged with 9 counts of kidnapping, 1 count of attempted robbery, 2 counts of aggravated assault on police officers, 1 count of drug possession, 1 count of third degree burglary, and 1 count of resisting arrest.
This case is still under investigation.
