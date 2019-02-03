Cyclist hit on Tucson’s south side Saturday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - First responders rushed a cyclist with life-threatening injuries to the hospital Saturday in Tucson.
The man on a bike turned south onto Tucson Boulevard from Forgeus Avenue when he was hit by a truck, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
He said the cyclist appeared to be impaired. Officers at the scene closed part of Tucson Blvd while they investigated.
That road closure has since reopened.
The driver of the truck who hit the cyclist remained at the scene, according to Dugan. He said the truck driver did not show any signs of impairment.
Return to this story for updates as we learn them.
