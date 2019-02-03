FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for some rain on your Super Bowl Sunday!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tracking widespread rain for tomorrow morning and the early part of tomorrow afternoon. Another cold front will move through by the middle of the week increasing our rain chances once again.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers possible after midnight. Overnight lows dropping into the lower-50s.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY (SUNDAY): Cloudy skies and a 70% chance for moderate rain. Breezy at times and cooler with highs in the lower-60s.
MONDAY: A 40% chance for rain. Highs in the lower-60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for rain. Daytime highs will continue to be below average in the lower-60s. Rain chances increase again overnight (30%).
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY (WEDNESDAY): A 50% chance for rain and cooler. Highs in the upper-50s.
THURSDAY: Highs will be below average once again with daytime highs in the upper-50s. A 10% chance for showers.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-60s.
SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the lower-60s under mostly sunny skies.
