Nogales mayor disapproves of razor wire along border fence

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Up until Saturday, the razor wire along this border fence lined only the top. Now it lines nearly the entire thing.
"Our question right now is this what we want to see in the downtown area?" asked Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino.
He's raising questions like these after more razor wire was added over the weekend.
A little more than a week ago, he asked lawmakers for help removing the wire - but now there's even more.
He's now putting plans in motion to write to Congress to let them know he feels the razor wire casts negativity on their border community.
He explained that gaps where there isn't fencing on the border could use the wire, but not places with a wall-like structure already in place.
Mayor Garino wants the wire gone, citing tourism and safety as his biggest concerns.
"See we respond to calls at the border. We respond to people falling off the fence - broken legs, broken limbs. We respond to even pregnancies. We're the agency that responds to calls at the border," said Mayor Garino. "I would not like to respond to one about concertina wire - because it's not going to be something good."
Mayor Garino said he plans with city officials to figure that out, starting Monday morning. He plans on reaching out to other border towns for advice, as well as meeting with the mayor of Nogales, Sonora.
We also reached out to CBP and Border Patrol for comment on the razor wire - but still have yet to hear back.
