Tucson Hockey Report

Colorado beat the Roadrunners 5-4 Saturday night in overtime at the Tucson Arena in front of the fourth-largest crowd (5,706) of the season.
The Eagles sweep the weekend series and have won six of their eight meetings this season with Tucson.
The Roadrunners (23-14-4-1) have lost four in a row for the second time this season.
Tucson wore throwback jerseys to honor the Phoenix Roadrunners who played in various professional leagues for more than 20-plus years.
Tyler Steenbergen (7), Brayden Burke (8), Lane Pederson (12) and Robbie Russo scored goals for Tucson.
Earlier in the day, the 6th ranked Wildcats erupted for five goals in the third period to beat #16 Colorado 7-3.
Arizona swept a three-game weekend home series with the Buffaloes and Colorado State. UA (26-6) is now just one win away from guaranteeing its first Western Collegiate Hockey League crown.
The Wildcats have two WCHL games remaining, March 2 and 3, at Arizona State.
Chris Westlund powered the Wildcats on Saturday with a third period hat trick (three goals), and Bayley Marshall added two tallies. Anthony Cusanelli and Ethan Stahlhuth also scored for Arizona.
