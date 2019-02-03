Tucson wing spot prepared for a busy Super Bowl Sunday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Fans across the country are gearing up for the big game Sunday and that means many are making plans for food at their Super Bowl parties.
The National Chicken Council projects Americans will eat 1.38 billion wings during Super Bowl LIII weekend, as the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy. That’s an increase of more than 27 million wings from 2018.
Some of those will come from Tucson’s ‘Wings over Broadway.'
“We sell a lot of wings," said owner J.J. Esquibel. “Each wing is like a business card. This is a day that can propel the business in the future.”
It’s no surprise, the big game means big business for Esquibel. He expects to sell more than 15,000 chicken wings Sunday from his two locations on Broadway Boulevard.
“It’s a huge part of our business,” said Esquibel. “We’ve been talking to our vendors, making sure we have the appropriate amount of supplies and this week has pretty much been about Super Bowl prep."
The play calling will be simple Sunday, no trick plays. The only two things on the menu at ‘Wings on Broadway’ will be chicken wings and pizza. Customers can pre-order or pick-up only, with no plans to serve at the restaurants.
Esquibel said he will add a fifth fryer to the kitchen and no employees will sit on the bench.
“I’ll try to give them time off, I’ll try to give them their days off, I’ll work around their schedule, but Super Bowl is my day," said Esquibel.
The National Chicken Council is petitioning to President Trump and Congress to declare the Monday after the Super Bowl a federal holiday of ‘National Chicken Wing Appreciation Day.’ You can sign the petition here.
