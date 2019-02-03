Valdez drops Tommasone in 7th round

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Nogales, Sonora-born and Tucson-bred Oscar Valdez remained unbeaten as a professional boxer Saturday night with a seventh-round knock out of challenger Carmine Tommasone at Ford Center at the Star, the training facility of the Dallas Cowboys.
The featherweight world titleholder was fighting for the first time since having his jaw broken in a win 11 months ago.
It was the fifth successful title defense for the 28-year old but his first season making a major change in his camp.
Valdez (25-0, 20 KOs) is now fighting under the tutelage of Eddy Reynoso, who has trained middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.
His promoter Top Rank Boxing has indicated Valdez could be back in the ring for a unification bout as soon as late March.
