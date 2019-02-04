Border Patrol Agent hit by car, killed while assisting with traffic stop

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The name of the Border Patrol agent struck by a car outside of Abilene has been released.
Commissioner of Border Security Kevin McAleenan tweeted that Border Patrol Agent Donna Doss was killed in the incident Saturday night.
Texas DPS says Doss was hit by a vehicle in Taylor County, outside of Tye.
DPS Communications was notified of a pedestrian struck and killed on the south service road near mile marker 276 at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.
DPS says the driver, a 79-year-old male, was traveling west in the south access road of IH-20 while Agent Doss was walking south across the access road when she was struck by the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but it is unknown if the driver will face charges.
This incident is currently under investigation.
Police are urging drivers to follow Texas' “Move Over” law, first passed in 2003 but revamped last year, which states drivers must move to the far lane from emergency vehicles operating with their lights on, and slow to at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit.
