Cochise County Sheriff’s Office warns of possible scam

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has been advised of a mailing that may have been received by multiple residents within the county. The letter defines a property that includes actual parcel number and property information as well as a document for signature to have the recipient to sell their property.
The concerns include the low price that is offered for the land and the inability of the land owner to contact the author of the letter.
Please do not become a victim of any scam and if you own property and choose to sell it, don't do it over an unsolicited mailing!
The information we received is as follows:
Dear Cochise Sheriff's department, Sheriff Dannels,
I wanted to bring your attention to a possible scam / fraud letter I have received from a company called CandJLand.
The letter contains an “offer” to buy my 2.33 acres of vacant land (next to my home) for $535.90.
A Purchase agreement is included just waiting for my signature. Of course the offer made is at a ridiculously low price. A property of 2.9 acres on the same street is currently for sale for $35,000.
The company website is https://candjland.com/listings/.
There are no listings, but the site states they are currently acquiring properties in Cochise County.
The scammers have a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/candjland/with very basic information and no listings.
If you come across this scam, do not give any of your personal information out including you signature and report the scammers to the police.
