Fire at northwest strip mall

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire crews responded to a fire at a strip mall on the 3300 block of North 1st Avenue this morning at 7:28 a.m.
Shortly after arrival, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in front of a barber shop. They followed up by checking for fire extension into the interior of the small business. No extension was found and smoke was cleared from the structure using pressure fans.
No one was reported injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
