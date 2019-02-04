FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more rain and much cooler temperatures for the upcoming week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | February 3, 2019 at 7:49 PM MST - Updated February 3 at 7:49 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - We’ll see on and off shower activity tomorrow, a brief break Monday evening into Tuesday, then a much cooler system moves through by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers possible. Overnight lows dropping into the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: A 40% chance for scattered showers. Highs in the lower-60s.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers possible. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-60s. Rain chances increase overnight.

WEDNESDAY 30% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the lower-50s.

THURSDAY: Dry and sunny with highs in the lower-50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and a bit warmer with highs in the lower-60s.

SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the upper-60s under mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-60s.

