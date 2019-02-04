FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet and chilly for the start of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | February 4, 2019 at 3:56 AM MST - Updated February 4 at 3:56 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a very wet Sunday, rain chances stick around! We’ll see on and off shower activity today with a brief break tonight into Tuesday, then a much cooler system moves through by the middle of the week.

MONDAY: A 40% chance for scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for an isolated shower. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances increase overnight.

WEDNESDAY 30% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Dry and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

