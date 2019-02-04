FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet and chilly for the start of the week!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a very wet Sunday, rain chances stick around! We’ll see on and off shower activity today with a brief break tonight into Tuesday, then a much cooler system moves through by the middle of the week.
MONDAY: A 40% chance for scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: 10% chance for an isolated shower. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances increase overnight.
WEDNESDAY 30% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Dry and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.