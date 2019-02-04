Pima County partnership with Marine reservists helping fix county roads

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It all started about five years ago, Pima County’s bridge engineer Dave Zaleski says, when a recruiter at a local marine reserve center reached out to Zaleksi during the countys annual work with Toys for Tots. The recruiter wanted to see if there was any way that heavy equipment Marines could work with the county’s department of transportation to get on the roads and get some experience. Zaleski, a Marine himself, loved the idea and so the county worked on an intergovernmental agreement to get a program up and running, but things fell through. A little while later Zaleski found out about what’s called Innovative Readiness Training, or IRT for short.
IRT allows for civilian partnerships with the military to allow military members more training; which meant that if Pima County’s application was accepted by the Department of Defense for IRT then the Marine reservists in the county could get training on county roads. Well, the application was accepted nearly 3 years ago and Innovative Readiness Training with help from Pima County Department of Transportation has been ongoing ever since.
Every three months out of the calendar the Marine reservists meet for training exercises on Pima County roads. The county tells KOLD News 13 that there’s about 12-15 reservists in the unit they’ve been working with. During those training exercises the reservists get to do road repair and general infrastructure work on the road, while also getting other construction experience. Zaleski says this is important for those reservists because the majority of them are responsible for delivering fuel and a small portion of them are responsible for operating heavy equipment so getting that hands on experience every three months is crucial.
“We gave them basically a blank palette and said ‘we’re gonna let you go out and train, we’ve got some sites you can work at,' but there was no hard ‘we need you to do this for the county,’" Zaleski explains of the program "We’re giving them a training platform and the benefit is truly to the marines that are out there getting time in their equipment. We get the benefit of they’re helping fix and maintain some of our roads within the county.”
Previously the reservists built a dirt road near Hougton Road and did they some prep along the Pantano Wash in preparation for monsoon. Their next project will be in May along Redington Road on the northeast side where they’ll be reconstructing about miles of the road. That project is set to possibly include Marine reservists from the Phoenix area, a sign of the success and positive reputation of the program here in Pima County Zaleksi says.
