Pima County partnership with Marine reservists helping fix county roads

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It all started about five years ago, Pima County’s bridge engineer Dave Zaleski says, when a recruiter at a local marine reserve center reached out to Zaleksi during the countys annual work with Toys for Tots. The recruiter wanted to see if there was any way that heavy equipment Marines could work with the county’s department of transportation to get on the roads and get some experience. Zaleski, a Marine himself, loved the idea and so the county worked on an intergovernmental agreement to get a program up and running, but things fell through. A little while later Zaleski found out about what’s called Innovative Readiness Training, or IRT for short.