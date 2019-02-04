Senator McSally announces 2019 state of the union guest: Isaiah Acosta

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Senator Martha McSally announced today that Isaiah Acosta will be her guest at the President’s State of the Union address on Feb. 5th.
Acosta is a 19-year-old rapper from Phoenix who was born without a lower jaw. Though he is mute, Acosta pens rap lyrics and he has successfully recorded and performed multiple songs with Southwest hip hop artist Tikey Patterson who voiced Acosta’s lyrics. Sadly, Patterson lost his battle with cancer late last month.
Before he became a rapper, Acosta was an advocate for Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Networks Hospitals, and he continues to do work on their behalf.
"I am very honored to have Isaiah as my State of the Union guest,” Sen. McSally said. “His music and his story have inspired people around the world to embrace their differences, and those of others, and to see beyond their challenges and barriers in life. Isaiah’s vision and resilience are absolutely humbling. I hope that his trip to the Capitol will inform and inspire him as he continues to be a leader in the Arizona community and beyond.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.