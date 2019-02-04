Trump spends majority of workday in unstructured ‘executive time,’ report says

(CNN) - Since the day after the 2018 midterm elections, President Donald Trump has spent around 60-percent of his scheduled time in unstructured “executive time,” according to reporting from Axios.
The outlet cited 51 private schedules provided by an unnamed White House source that include “nearly every working day since the midterms.”
During that time, the president spent 297 hours in “executive time,” a period during the day that he uses to watch TV, make phone calls and hold meetings.
According to Axios, those same schedules revealed that the president has had about 77 hours scheduled for meetings that include policy planning, legislative strategy and video recordings.
The outlet also said that according to the schedules it obtained, the day after the midterms, Trump’s schedule contained a 30-minute meeting with then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and more than seven hours for “executive time.”
The White House has not responded to CNN’s request for comment about the report.
White House aide Madeleine Westerhout called the schedule leak “a disgusting breach of trust” and said that there was a lot of activity the schedules don’t show. “This POTUS is working harder for the American people than anyone in recent history,” she added.
