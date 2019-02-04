VIDEO: District investigates brawl after high school wrestler appears to attack coach

SAFFORD, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Just seconds after a high school wrestling match ended, an apparent assault happened at a sectional meet on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Multiple videos were sent to KOLD News 13 following the tense situation involving southern Arizona athletes and coaches.
The incident started during a match between wrestlers from Canyon del Oro High School and Salpointe Catholic High School during the sectional meet at Safford High School.
In a video, it appears the CDO wrestler elbowed a Salpointe wrestler in the neck.
The referee blew the whistle and after a little pushing, coaches ran onto the mat, with a CDO coach pulling his wrestler from the center of the mat.
KOLD News 13 has blurred the face of the CDO wrestler involved.
With a disqualification, the referee declared the match for Salpointe. The two wrestlers met in the middle of the mat, shook hands and made their way back to their teams. But the wrestling didn’t end there.
After a few seconds, a Salpointe coach, wearing a white shirt, walked onto the mat and out of the view of the camera. That is when the CDO wrestler appeared to charge at the coach and tackled him to the ground.
The two wrestle for a second and the first video ends.
A second video, shot from a different angle, appears to show the ensuing fight.
The video shows about eight to 10 men, in both CDO and Salpointe clothing, pushing and pulling others away from the mat. Several people joined in from the stands and surrounding area.
About 40 seconds into the second video, the group began to separate and the situation appeared to end.
A Salpointe spokesman told KOLD News 13 the assistant coach is OK.
The Safford Police Department has not yet confirmed released any information about possible citations or charges.
Amphitheater Public Schools provided this statement on Sunday night, Feb. 3:
“Amphitheater Public Schools is aware of the incident that occurred at a wrestling match on Saturday. The District is investigating and will follow its Code of Conduct in determining any disciplinary action.”
