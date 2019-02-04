VIDEO: District investigating after CDO wrestler attacks Salpointe coach

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Just seconds after a high school wrestling match ended, an assault began during a meet Saturday.
Multiple videos were sent to KOLD News 13 following the tense situation involving southern Arizona athletes and coaches.
The incident started during a match between Canyon Del Oro High School and Salpointe Catholic High School at the sectional meet at Safford High School Saturday.
In a video, it appears the CDO wrestler elbows a Salpointe wrestler in the neck.
The referee blows the whistle and after a little pushing, coaches run onto the mat, with a CDO coach pulling his wrestler from the center of the mat.
KOLD News 13 has blurred the face of the CDO wrestler involved.
With a disqualification, the referee declares the match for Salpointe. The two wrestlers meet in the middle of the mat, shake hands and make their way back to their teams. But, the wrestling didn’t end there.
After a few seconds, a Salpointe coach, wearing a white shirt, walks onto the mat, and out of the view of the camera, before walking back towards his team. That is when the CDO wrestler appears to charge at the coach and tackles him to the ground.
The two wrestle for a second and the first video ends.
A second video, shot from a different angle, appears to show the ensuing fight.
The video shows about eight to ten men, in both CDO and Salpointe clothing, pushing and pulling others away from the mat. Several people then join in from the stands and surrounding area.
About 40 seconds into the second video, the group begins to separate and the situation appears to end.
A spokesman from Salpointe Catholic School told KOLD News 13 the assistant coach is okay and it is their understanding the wrestler who attacked him was cited and released by police.
Amphitheater Public Schools provided this statement Sunday night:
“Amphitheater Public Schools is aware of the incident that occurred at a wrestling match on Saturday. The District is investigating and will follow its Code of Conduct in determining any disciplinary action.”
We reached out to the Safford Police Department for possible criminal charges and were told to call back Monday.
