Woman accused of stabbing husband to death expected to be in court Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman is scheduled to be in court today. after being accused of stabbing her husband to death.
Those at the home where the crime took place say Teresa Post stabbed her husband David Perkins to death after he asked her for a divorce.
According to a police report, the stabbing happened Thursday night in Berclair.
After admitting to the crime, Post told police she was arguing with Perkins when he went outside and kneeled next to their car. She said she was already holding a kitchen knife and went outside because she thought Perkins was slashing the tires when she pushed him, saw a box cutter in his hand, and stabbed him.
The couple had only been married since November.
She is charged with second degree murder.
