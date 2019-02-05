College student terrified after finding strange man wearing her clothes in apartment closet

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP/CNN) - A college student in North Carolina says she and her roommate thought they had a ghost, but what the woman found was far scarier: an intruder in her closet, wearing her clothes.
“Since I’ve been living here, I’ve been having pieces of clothes missing, like shirts, pants,” said a junior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, who only wanted to be identified as Maddie. “I have a handprint on my bathroom wall and on my mirror.”
Maddie and her roommate thought they had a ghost because of the missing items and strange handprints - until Saturday when the young woman says she found 30-year-old Andrew Swofford in her apartment.
“I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounds like a raccoon in my closet. [I] put my hand on the knob, and I’m like, ‘Who’s in here?'” Maddie said. “And somebody answers me. He’s like, ‘Oh, my name’s Drew.’ I open the door, and he’s in there wearing all of my clothes, my socks, my shoes, has a book bag full of my clothes.”
The young woman called her boyfriend, and as she calmly waited for help, she talked with Swofford to keep him distracted.
"He tries on my hat, goes in my bathroom and looks in the mirror. He asked like, ‘You’re really pretty. Can I hug you?’ But he never touched me,” Maddie said.
Swofford now faces 14 felony charges, including larceny and identity theft. His bond was set at $26,000.
But the big question Maddie and her roommate are trying to get answered was how Swofford got inside the apartment. They say their doors are always locked, and they did not see any damage to them.
Scarier still, the women say this is not the first time strange men have been inside the apartment. They alerted the leasing office after finding two men in their living room on Dec. 19.
An employee confirmed the apartment complex changed the locks at that time but did not file a police report. That is standard protocol, according to the employee.
Maddie and her roommate say they can’t take it anymore and are considering moving out.
"Last night, I did not feel safe. I slept with my roommate in her bed. I can’t stay here. My closet, it stinks. Every time I go in there ... it’s a bad vibe. That’s why I’m ready to just leave,” Maddie said.
Property managers say they are still investigating how Swofford and the other two intruders got inside the apartment.
