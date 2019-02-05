David Vincent Petri sentenced for theft, burglary

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - David Vincent Petri has been sentenced to a total of 9.5 years in prison on charges of theft and burglary occurring on Jan. 4, 2018.
On February 4, 2019, Judge Teresa Godoy sentenced David Vincent Petri to serve 9.5 years in prison. That sentence includes for 9.5 years for Theft of a Means of Transportation, 8 years for Burglary in the Third Degree, and a sentence of 5 years for Theft of a Credit Card. All sentences will run concurrently.
Petri was convicted in November 2018 for stealing a Jeep, license plate and credit cards. This case was prosecuted by Deputy County Attorney, Matthew McCray.
According to past reports, Petri stole a jeep from an apartment complex, drove to another and stole a purse and credit cards and drove to another complex to steal a license plate off a similar Jeep.
