FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain, snow, and cold all on the way!

By Stephanie Waldref | February 5, 2019 at 3:51 AM MST - Updated February 5 at 3:51 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A strong cold front will move through the region tomorrow bringing the chance of rain and high elevation snow. Behind that front, temps bottom out in the 20s. Brrrrr! We see a warm up for the weekend!

TUESDAY: 30% chance for a spot shower. Mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance rain. Overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY 60% chance for showers, tapering off through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Dry, sunny, and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

