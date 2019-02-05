Hacienda HealthCare rape suspect in court, pleads not guilty

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Nathan Sutherland, the suspect in the rape case involving a woman at Hacienda HealthCare, has entered a not guilty plea after appearing in court on Tuesday, Feb. 5, according to an AZ Family article.
Sutherland pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges, after a woman with limited mental capacity and in his care, gave birth to a baby in January.
According to the article Phoenix police Sutherland was connected to the case through DNA, which was collected via a court order. His DNA matched the baby's.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 19.
To read the full article click here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.