BE ON THE LOOKOUT! Oro Valley police searching for man who followed teen home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly followed a teen girl in Oro Valley Monday, Feb. 4.
The Oro Valley Police Department said it happened around 4 p.m. near Granville Canyon Way and Bandanna Way.
The OVPD said the girl was walking home from a bus stop when a neighbor noticed a van driving in reverse as the child walked north on Bandanna Way.
As the teen turned onto Saddletree Place, the vehicle followed her into the cul-de-sac. When the girl began to run, the van drove away northbound on Bandanna Way.
The suspect has been described as a man with brown facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and driving a older white van with a ladder on the roof.
The OVPD is asking for residents to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see a similar vehicle in the area.
