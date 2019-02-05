PCC sees another drop in DACA enrollment at start of spring semester

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The number of DACA students enrolled at Pima Community College continues to drop following a ruling last year that made them ineligible for in-state tuition.
At the start of the Spring 2019 semester, PCC staff said 64 students were enrolled compared to 160 in the Spring of 2018 -- a 60 percent decrease.
The college said it had anticipated a significant drop, especially during the spring 2019 semester because now all DACA students are required to pay the out-of-state rate.
During the Fall 2018 semester, students who had registered for courses before the April ruling were allowed to pay the in-state rate as a one-time deal.
Advocates for those in the program said the ruling has forced many to drop out or take on less classes.
PCC said it has seen students taking a lighter course load.
“Not only do we have fewer students that are able to go to college, but the ones who are paying that higher amount are taking fewer classes. So the number of credit hours that they’re carrying is down as well,” said Libby Howell, with the college’s media relations department.
The tuition ruling also meant students are not eligible for federal financial aid, meaning they have to rely on private funding.
