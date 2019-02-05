PCSD searching for three suspects in theft of lottery tickets, winnings

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department, Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating three suspects in a December 2018 theft of lottery tickets.
According to a PCSD news release the three suspects are described as follows:
Suspect 1 - Hispanic or Native American male in his late 30s; 6-foot tall, with a thin build, last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, black baseball cap and light colored pants.
Suspect 2 - Hispanic female in late 20s to early 30s; 5-foot tall with brown or black shoulder length hair, last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.
Suspect 3 - Hispanic female in her late 20s to early 30s; 5-foot tall with brown or black shoulder length hair, last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with white writing and blue pants.
The incident occurred on the morning of Dec. 7, 2018, according to the news release. Deputies with the San Xavier District responded to the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road on a theft report.
Deputies learned that the adult male suspect entered the store, went behind the counter and stole $800 worth of lottery tickets, he then left out the front door in an unknown direction.
Further investigation revealed that the same male suspect, joined by two female suspects entered a Frys at 2001 East Irvington Road around 9:05 a.m. Dec. 7 and redeemed $100 in winnings from the stolen lottery tickets.
According to PCSD the suspects then left the Frys heading in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous can do so via text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
